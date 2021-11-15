Adonis Bosso is the Face of Fear of God 2021 Loungewear Collection

Fashion brand FEAR OF GOD presented their first Loungewear Collection with a lookbook featuring supermodel Adonis Bosso and his son Saphir Bosso lensed by photographer Joshua Kissi. In charge of styling was Kelly McCabe, with art direction from Anoma Whittaker, and set design by Heath Mattioli. Hair styling is work of Adrianne Michelle. Video directed by film-maker Lane Stewart. Designer Jerry Lorenzo created minimalistic, modern and relaxed menswear collection that evokes discipline and compassion. Made in Italy, in two colors cement and black.