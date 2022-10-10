Adonis Bosso Models ZARA MAN Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Fashion brand ZARA presented their Fall Winter 2022 Menswear Collection with a story starring supermodel Adonis Bosso lensed by photographer Daniel Jackson at Art + Commerce. Styling is work of Tony Irvine, with creative direction from Gorka Sorozabal, set design by Gerard Santos, and production by PRODn. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Esther Langham. For the session Bosso is wearing pieces such as wool blend coat, straight-fit blazer, oversized leather jacket, cotton trench coat, water-repellent quilted jacket, and faux leather overshirt.