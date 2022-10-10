in Adonis Bosso, Daniel Jackson, DNA Models, Fall Winter 2022.23, I LOVE models Milano, IMG Models, Lookbooks, Menswear, Models 1, Sight Management Studio, Stockholmsgruppen, ZARA

Adonis Bosso Models ZARA MAN Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Photographer Daniel Jackson and supermodel Adonis Bosso team up for Zara

ZARA
©ZARA, Photography by Daniel Jackson

Fashion brand ZARA presented their Fall Winter 2022 Menswear Collection with a story starring supermodel Adonis Bosso lensed by photographer Daniel Jackson at Art + Commerce. Styling is work of Tony Irvine, with creative direction from Gorka Sorozabal, set design by Gerard Santos, and production by PRODn. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Esther Langham. For the session Bosso is wearing pieces such as wool blend coat, straight-fit blazer, oversized leather jacket, cotton trench coat, water-repellent quilted jacket, and faux leather overshirt.

ZARA
©ZARA, Photography by Daniel Jackson
ZARA
©ZARA, Photography by Daniel Jackson
Adonis Bosso
©ZARA, Photography by Daniel Jackson
Adonis Bosso
©ZARA, Photography by Daniel Jackson
Adonis Bosso
©ZARA, Photography by Daniel Jackson
Adonis Bosso
©ZARA, Photography by Daniel Jackson
Adonis Bosso
©ZARA, Photography by Daniel Jackson

