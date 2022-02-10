AMIRI Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion designer Mike Amiri pesented AMIRI Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, which marks his first show in his home town. The looks express Amiri’s groovy Los Angeles energy. For the homecoming collection, brand collaborated with L.A. artist Wes Lang, whose pieces are featured in several Amiri stores. Guided by the designer’s hand, archetypes evoke traditional menswear codes and formal fabrications distorted with the uniforms of modern America: references to leisure, workwear and a distinctive West Coast personality.

Mike finds inspiration close to home, amongst the creative spirit of Los Angeles’ Arts District, and more specifically in his friendship with contemporary US artist Wes Lang, whose studio neighbors AMIRI’s. Guided by the house’s tenet that artistic expression needs to be uninhibited and intuitive, the collection unites design house and art studio to explore a dialogue between the two contemporaries. – from AMIRI