MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Good Vibrations by Scabbia & Terrero

Discover our latest exclusive story featurig Alou Yara lensed by Armando Terrero & Lázaro Scabbia

MMSCENE STYLE
Trench coat: D
Pants: American Vintage
Shoes: Camper/ Mikakus
Cap: Jacquemus

The handsome Alou Yara at Sight Management Studio stars in Good Vibrations exclusive story captured by fashion photography duo Armando Terrero & Lázaro Scabbia for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of artwork was Juan Bertoni, with styling from Cris Latorre Sagristà, assisted by Maria Peran. Beauty is work of makeup artist Matías Callegari.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Alou is wearing selected pieces from Judit Matas Font, Helmut Lang, Marni, Camper, Antonio Marcial, Comme des Garçons, Ajal 1851, Dolce & Gabbana, Fred Perry, American Vintage, Zer Era, Mikakus, Jacquemus, Blend, and Dr. Martens.

MMSCENE STYLE
Jacket: Judit Matas Font
Shirt: Helmut Lang
Pants: Marni
Shoes: Camper
MMSCENE STYLE
Pants, Jacket: Antonio Marcial
Shirt: Comme des Garçons
MMSCENE STYLE
Shirt: Ajal 1851
T-shirt: Dolce & Gabbana
Pants: Fred Perry
MMSCENE STYLE
Jacket: American Vintage
Shirt: Zer Era
Pants: Judit Matas Font
Alou Yara
Trench coat: D
Pants: American Vintage
Shoes: Camper/ Mikakus
Cap: Jacquemus
Alou Yara
Jacket: Blend
Tshirt: American Vintange
Pants: Blend
Shoes: Camper/Dr. Martens
Alou Yara
Jacket: Judit Matas Font
Shirt: Helmut Lang
Alou Yara
Pants, Jacket: Antonio Marcial
Shirt: Comme des Garçons
Shoes: Camper
Alou Yara
Shirt: Ajal 1851
Ttshirt: Dolce & Gabbana
Pants: Fred Perry
Shoes: Camper
Scabbia & Terrero
Jacket: American Vintage
Shirt: Zer Era
Pants: Judit Matas Font
Shoes: Camper
Scabbia & Terrero
Trench coat: D
Cap: Jacquemus
Scabbia & Terrero
Shoes: Camper/Dr. Martens
Scabbia & Terrero
Jacket: Judit Matas Font
Shirt: Helmut Lang
Pants: Marni
Shoes: Camper
Scabbia & Terrero
Jacket: American Vintage
Shirt: Zer Era

Photography Armando Terrero & Lázaro Scabbia@scabbia.terrero
Artist Juan Bertoni
Stylist Cris Latorre Sagristà
Makeup Artist Matías Callegari
Model Alou Yara at Sight Management Studio,
Stylist Assistant Maria Peran
Location My Fucking Studio
Thanks Revelab Studio

