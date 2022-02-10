MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Good Vibrations by Scabbia & Terrero

The handsome Alou Yara at Sight Management Studio stars in Good Vibrations exclusive story captured by fashion photography duo Armando Terrero & Lázaro Scabbia for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of artwork was Juan Bertoni, with styling from Cris Latorre Sagristà, assisted by Maria Peran. Beauty is work of makeup artist Matías Callegari.

For the story Alou is wearing selected pieces from Judit Matas Font, Helmut Lang, Marni, Camper, Antonio Marcial, Comme des Garçons, Ajal 1851, Dolce & Gabbana, Fred Perry, American Vintage, Zer Era, Mikakus, Jacquemus, Blend, and Dr. Martens.

Photography Armando Terrero & Lázaro Scabbia – @scabbia.terrero

Artist Juan Bertoni

Stylist Cris Latorre Sagristà

Makeup Artist Matías Callegari

Model Alou Yara at Sight Management Studio,

Stylist Assistant Maria Peran

Location My Fucking Studio

Thanks Revelab Studio