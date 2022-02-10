MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Good Vibrations by Scabbia & Terrero

The handsome Alou Yara at Sight Management Studio stars in Good Vibrations exclusive story captured by fashion photography duo Armando Terrero & Lázaro Scabbia for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of artwork was Juan Bertoni, with styling from Cris Latorre Sagristà, assisted by Maria Peran. Beauty is work of makeup artist Matías Callegari.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Alou is wearing selected pieces from Judit Matas Font, Helmut Lang, Marni, Camper, Antonio Marcial, Comme des Garçons, Ajal 1851, Dolce & Gabbana, Fred Perry, American Vintage, Zer Era, Mikakus, Jacquemus, Blend, and Dr. Martens.
Photography Armando Terrero & Lázaro Scabbia – @scabbia.terrero
Artist Juan Bertoni
Stylist Cris Latorre Sagristà
Makeup Artist Matías Callegari
Model Alou Yara at Sight Management Studio,
Stylist Assistant Maria Peran
Location My Fucking Studio
Thanks Revelab Studio