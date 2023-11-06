ASICS X Kiko Kostadinov Studio Launch the NOVALIS™ Line

Striding ahead with an innovative vision, ASICS announces the launch of ASICS NOVALIS™, a groundbreaking unisex collection developed in collaboration with the creative minds at the Kiko Kostadinov Studio.

This unique line, crafted under the guidance of Kiko Kostadinov himself and the Fanning sisters, Laura and Deanna, redefines athletic wear with a focus on everyday functionality and versatile design.

ASICS NOVALIS™ brings to life an array of garments and accessories that break free from conventional design frameworks, prioritizing adaptability and thoughtful living. The line doesn’t just adhere to the principles of athletic performance but enhances them with subtle innovations to celebrate daily practices and rituals.

The essence of universality permeates the collection, where functionality isn’t just a detail but the highlight. Take for instance the bomber jackets, engineered from stretchable twill, boasting multifunctional pockets, and tailored with unique armhole cuts and back paneling for added comfort and mobility. The HEVEANOID™ parka, with its water-repellent properties, offers a relaxed form, while the open collar ORMOSIANCY™ shirts encourage playful layering for diverse styling.

Paying homage to Kostadinov’s signature aesthetics, the LIATRISORY™ trousers, presented in Medallion Yellow and Obsidian Black, are adorned with geometric knee patches. Complementing the apparel are the BIXANCE™ knit hoodies, with distinctive neckline overlays and the signature NOVALIS flocking print along the sleeves. Organic cotton tees feature contrast coloring along the sleeves and back, emphasizing the line’s commitment to sustainable fashion practices.

Footwear is revolutionized with the GEL-TEREMOA™ sneakers, a testament to ASICS NOVALIS’s pioneering design ethos. This shoe introduces an avant-garde upper and an innovative sole equipped with ASICS’s hallmark GEL™ technology, the TRUSSTIC™ system for enhanced stability, and FF BLAST™ PLUS foam for unrivaled cushioning and responsiveness. Echoing the collection’s intricate design language, the sneaker proudly displays the ASICS NOVALIS icon on the heel, with a sole pattern that resonates with the BIXANCE tees.

The ASICS NOVALIS line will be available online and through selected retail partners starting November 3rd, 2023.