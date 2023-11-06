Fashion house Loro Piana unveiled its Fall Winter 2023.24 Holiday Collection with a campaign that celebrates winter atmospheres, leisure, and festive spirit. The collection sets the stage for snowy holidays while delving into the essence of open-air living, a fundamental part of the Maison’s DNA. It brings a refined touch with the introduction of suits specially dedicated to New Year’s Eve celebrations, presented for the first time in a sensual array of silhouettes that embrace the wearer.

The collection prominently features the iconic yarns of Loro Piana: Cashmere Coarsehair®, Shearling, Cashfur, and Baby Cashmere. These luxurious materials are enhanced with meticulously handcrafted embroideries, resulting in versatile and contemporary garments that provide both style and freedom of movement.

Menswear collection includes turtlenecks in Baby Cashmere and sweaters in Cashfur, paired with stretch cotton trousers, showcasing a luxurious blend of materials that are not only soft to the touch but also perfectly suited for the coldest months of the year. Loro Piana also pushes the boundaries of style with innovative fabrics that strike a harmonious balance between masculine and feminine aesthetics, versatility and craftsmanship, function and comfort. Notable examples include reversible jackets like the Mitty sports down jacket in Superlight Nylon for both men and women.

To complement these winter looks, the collection includes ski masks, shearling hats, and soft, long-haired sheepskin after-ski boots, adding a lively and cozy touch to the ensemble. And for those special seasonal occasions, Loro Piana offers a range of formal outfits, ensuring that every moment during the holidays is embraced in style and elegance.