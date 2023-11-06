Adidas Originals X Wales Bonner Uvelil Fall Winter 2023 Collection

In an exquisite blend of sport and sophistication, Adidas Originals and Wales Bonner unveil their Fall Winter 2023 collection, advancing their creative partnership into the cooler seasons.

This latest collaboration traverses the timeline of athletic fashion, from the casual elegance of the ’70s to the bold expressions of the ’90s, all while maintaining a clear, refined aesthetic that’s become synonymous with Wales Bonner’s design ethos.

Grace Wales Bonner’s acute sense of culture and heritage once again redefines Adidas’ sporting heritage. The collection is a study in the art of elevated leisurewear, featuring a knit set in a rich mahogany tone, and sand-colored football shorts that showcase the iconic Three Stripes in stark contrast.

Embracing the lighter side of nostalgia, a pale sky tracksuit with reflective accents, and a sleek black nylon top with a vibrant green knit collar round out the offerings, all available in inclusive unisex sizing to ensure broad appeal.

Footwear sees a continued reworking of the classic Adidas Originals Samba, reenvisioned by Wales Bonner with a tactile play on materials. Faux pony-hair uppers in leopard and soft tan hues meet gum soles for a touch of vintage luxury, while variations with suede overlays and distinctive stitching patterns add textural depth to this heritage silhouette.

Setting a new scene for the campaign, Wales Bonner transitions from natural backdrops to the understated canvas of a studio environment, allowing the collection’s refined simplicity and the characters who wear it to come to the forefront. Among the diverse faces is skateboarder and cultural figure Na-Kel Smith, lending an air of laid-back cool to the visual narrative.

Adding a layer of intimacy to the campaign, Jeremy O. Harris conducts short interviews and moving vignettes with the models, drawing out the personal stories that weave through the fabric of the collection.

The Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Fall/Winter 2023 collection is set for release on November 8 at adidas.com, through the Confirmed app, and at selected retailers worldwide.