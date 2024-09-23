MFW: Discover Avavav Spring Summer 2025 Collection

Milan Fashion Week witnessed a spectacular blend of irony and fashion with Avavav’s SS25 collection. Held in the Forza e Coraggio sports arena, the show merged a fashion presentation with a cheeky “sports competition,” with models attempting—and mostly failing—at breaking the world record in short-distance running.

Exhaustion set in after just a few steps, with models opting to walk, talk on their phones, or simply curse the event. One even vomited mid-run, adding to the comedic chaos of the show.

Avavav’s Creative Director Beate Karlsson expertly crafted a performance that poked fun at the growing cultural obsession with sports. The chaotic runway was a perfect representation of the brand’s irreverent spirit, where subversion is key. Avavav’s ethos has always been about breaking norms, and this show did just that—pushing boundaries and inviting audiences to laugh at the spectacle of it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DSCENE (@designscene)

The show also unveiled Avavav’s highly anticipated collaboration with adidas Originals, a collection that seamlessly blended the brand’s edgy, goth streetwear with adidas’ iconic sportswear. Standout pieces included a shoulderless hoodie that floated like a ghost, wide-leg pants reminiscent of gothic architecture, and veiled models that added a mysterious, ethereal element to the runway. Avavav’s signature four-finger footwear was reimagined with adidas’ Three Stripes, while the collaboration gave birth to surreal accessories like finger-cutout caps and three-fingered football gloves.

This wasn’t your typical sportswear collection. Karlsson took adidas’ recognizable designs and turned them on their head, creating exaggerated, avant-garde versions of classics like the Superstar sneaker and airliner bags. The apparel included bold interpretations of track jackets, trench coats, and puffers, all crafted with an experimental, artistic touch. Models even wore track jackets painted directly onto their bodies, a humorous nod to the visual trickery that defined the collection.

The entire show was a clever critique of the seriousness placed on both fashion and sport. By letting performance break down into chaos, Avavav made a statement about the rigidity of both industries. With a wink and a laugh, Karlsson invited everyone to embrace the humor and enjoy the spectacle. Avavav’s SS25 collection not only delivered on style but proved that fashion can be both groundbreaking and fun, all while questioning the norms that define it.