MFW: Discover Ferrari Spring Summer 2025 Collection

Ferrari’s Spring Summer 2025 collection, helmed by Creative Director Rocco Iannone, is an intimate exploration of the brand’s essence, blending sensuality, power, and technical precision into each piece. The Ferrari Cabinet presents classic silhouettes with a fresh perspective, offering a sequential dressing process that layers meaning into every garment.

The collection’s key pieces—blazers, bomber jackets, pencil skirts, and trousers—are reimagined with flowing lines and precise proportions that shift and adapt to the body’s movement. Each garment exudes a sense of freedom, with light, airy fabrics that enhance without constraining. Iannone’s approach to construction and deconstruction allows the collection to evolve on the runway, with shoulders, waistlines, and hems carefully adjusted to create maximum fluidity.

Ferrari’s signature red anchors the color palette, which transitions through warm shades of tobacco, terracotta, and ivory, before arriving at a radiant yellow that symbolizes the brand’s evolution. Fabrics are rich and varied, from padded leather with hand-painted strokes that evoke 1970s steering wheels to technical treatments like crinkled organza and Ferrari’s sustainable Q-CYCLE materials. Workwear denim is refreshed with brushed and marbled effects, adding depth to an already diverse lineup.

Accessories in the collection reflect Ferrari’s heritage of craftsmanship and ingenuity. The toolbox-inspired handbag, adorned with swirling fringes made from repurposed leather and metal studs, makes a bold statement on the runway. The Maranello Clutch, now available in radica leather, showcases Ferrari’s ability to blend ergonomic design with luxury. The driving ballerina, available in sandal, pump, and boot variations, offers a modern twist on Ferrari’s hybrid footwear concept.

Ferrari’s attention to detail extends to its use of embellishment, with the Prancing Horse motif rendered in striking 3D embroidery and graphic ribbons. Macramé patches adorn skirts, dresses, and T-shirts, while silk carré scarves add a touch of refinement to the collection. Bold organic jewelry, masked sunglasses, and driving gloves complete the looks, further amplifying the daring spirit of the Ferrari universe.

Iannone’s vision for Ferrari’s Spring Summer 2025 collection is a celebration of the brand’s past, present, and future. The collection captures the essence of Ferrari’s identity while introducing new elements that push the boundaries of fashion. Through an immersive runway experience, Ferrari continues to merge its legacy with cutting-edge design, reaffirming its place at the forefront of luxury fashion.