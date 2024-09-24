PFW: Discover ALAINPAUL Spring Summer 2025 Collection

ALAINPAUL’s Spring Summer 2025 collection, Show 3, presented at the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet, was a poetic exploration of movement and form, where fashion and ballet intertwined in a dance of structure and fluidity. Inspired by the morning rehearsal class of a dancer, Paul delved into the instinctive connection between the body and its movement, translating this relationship into a collection that celebrated both the freedom and discipline of dance.

The collection’s foundation was rooted in ballet’s traditional attire, with pieces inspired by fuseaux—ballet tights stretched and anchored by elastic bands. This motif was reimagined in outerwear, tailored shirts, dresses, and skirts, each garment extending the body’s silhouette as if in motion. The result was an elegant elongation of the wearer’s form, imitating the grace of a dancer’s arms and legs mid-movement, creating a strikingly asymmetrical and flowing silhouette.

Paul’s signature deconstruction and experimentation were evident throughout, as garments seemed to stretch, collapse, and drape across the body in ways that enhanced the natural movement of the wearer. Contrasting this fluidity were more structured pieces, such as tops and skirts crafted from tulle and crin, which encased the body in translucent, shell-like shapes. These elements introduced a tension between motion and stillness, echoing the physicality of dance.

The collection’s visual narrative was steeped in the legacy of legendary choreographer Merce Cunningham, whose influence could be seen in the stark black and white palette. Cunningham’s 1991 ballet Beach Birds served as a reference point, with abstract prints reminiscent of the choreography’s spontaneous energy. Embroidered tights and layered leg-focused designs paid homage to the precision and grace of a dancer’s movements, capturing the fluidity of a corps de ballet.

Alain Paul’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection was a masterclass in merging the art of dance with fashion, creating a dynamic narrative where each piece moved with the body, defying traditional silhouettes. The collection not only embraced the beauty of movement but also celebrated the rigor, elegance, and artistry of the dancer’s form.

