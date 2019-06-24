PFW Backstage: XIMONLEE Spring Summer 2020 Fashion Show

Discover backstage atmosphere at XIMONLEE‘s Spring Summer 2020 menswear collection show held on Sunday June 23rd, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week.

“The XIMONLEE SS20 presentation engaged in the exploration of restoration and poetic symbolism. Utilizing multi-channel storytelling, it unfolded in the form of an installation and a moving presentation.

The installation created a walkable path, set in a circle shaped semi-transparent cage, in stark contrast to the mechanical backdrop of the Garage Amelot. Half see through, half disguised, the flowers and plants grew inside the greenhouse cage, petals and twigs built an artificially organic and suffocating landscape. In this confrontational dialogue, the viewers and the models were being filmed by three visible surveillance cameras, openly projected to screens, intentionally introducing self-consciousness and encouraging reflection. Are we not all but damage doers to the nature, to fellow human beings and to ourselves?“

For more of the behind the scene images from XIMONLEE‘s SS20 fashion show continue below:

Casting: Andicasting

Hair: Dushan Petrovich

Make-Up: Ammy Drammeh

Set-building: AVOIR

Floral Art: Anatomie Fleur

Production: Daniel Hettmann

Press: REP Agency

Special thank you to Reebok, CIFF, Stavros Karelis and Tianwei Zhang

Images Courtesy of ©XIMONLEE