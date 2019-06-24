LAST WEEK ON IG: Derek Chadwick, Jonathan Bellini, Brandon Good and more..

in Derek Chadwick, Edison Fan, Fresh Faces, Jonathan Bellini, Neels Visser, Rafael Miller, Xavier Serrano

Best of last week’s Instagrams from models Derek Chadwick, Manu Rios, Edison Fan, Xavier Serrano, Pablo Kaestli and more…

pablo kaestli
“Hey Pablo” @pablo_kaestli

sergio carvajal

“Pequeña parada en las Baleares antes de Grecia con mi love @nataliagtimofeeva 💙🇬🇷” @sergiocarvajal7brandon good

misbhaving” @goodbhavior

“Are you ready kids?” @caspar_thomas

@dafa_george

“A chilly night in Manhattan (ft my 4 nipples)  For: @miguelantoinne”@nicholaskodua

“At Villa Olmo for the @guess Fashion show yesterday.
Thanks for the amazing times @paulmarciano , the cast & the team “ @rafaelmiller

“Paris got my heart ❤️” @jouubellini

“Well needed day on the lake under the mountains ⛰🇮🇹” @nicktrueloveflorian macek

“Guys it’s crazy we so close to 600k 😯, lemme know what you want to see as a special!! ❤️❤️” @florianmacek

“have a great week. work harder than everyone around you. set goals that scare you. love yourself. help others around you. smile, life’s not that serious. and please don’t use single use plastic 🖤 love n” @neelsvisser
xavier serrano

@xserrano9

“Tanked an audition today and got SOAKED on the walk home… also apologies for the hat I was wearing it ironically” @thatfuckingluke
edison fan

“Home sweet home 🏠” @edisonfanyederek chadwick

“call me beep me 📟” @derekchadwick

“Puglia Archive, Don Gagliano | Mom & @palazzo.daniele name a better plan” @bieljuste

“ABOUT TO WIN ANOTHER SET😉🎾” @zsombor_hajdu

“18/06/19” @lawry98
manu rios

“shades of cool” @manurios

off dutyStyle

