Baptiste Radufe Models Zara Spring 2023 Capsule Collection

Fashion house ZARA unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Capsule Collection that plays with volumes and statement silhouettes. Modern and contemporary pieces feature technical fabrics and relaxed fits. Top model Baptiste Radufe is the star of the story.

The session highlights pieces such as relaxed fit blazer, wide fit trousers, sandals with buckles, water-repellent jacket with pockets, cotton shirt with pocket, striped cotton shirt and bermuda shorts, oversize technical parka, straight pleated trousers, and twill shirt with pocket.