in Baptiste Radufe, d'men at d'management Group, Donna, Lookbooks, Menswear, Modelwerk, Nest Models, Scoop, Supa Model Management, VNY Models, ZARA

Baptiste Radufe Models Zara Spring 2023 Capsule Collection

With SS23 Capsule Collection, Zara plays with volumes and statement silhouettes

Zara
©ZARA

Fashion house ZARA unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Menswear Capsule Collection that plays with volumes and statement silhouettes. Modern and contemporary pieces feature technical fabrics and relaxed fits. Top model Baptiste Radufe is the star of the story.

Zara
©ZARA
Zara
©ZARA

The session highlights pieces such as relaxed fit blazer, wide fit trousers, sandals with buckles, water-repellent jacket with pockets, cotton shirt with pocket, striped cotton shirt and bermuda shorts, oversize technical parka, straight pleated trousers, and twill shirt with pocket.

Zara
©ZARA
Zara
©ZARA
Menswear
©ZARA
Menswear
©ZARA
Menswear
©ZARA
Menswear
©ZARA
Menswear
©ZARA
Baptiste Radufe
©ZARA
Baptiste Radufe
©ZARA
Baptiste Radufe
©ZARA
Baptiste Radufe
©ZARA

LookbooksMenswearSS23Top Models

BTS Jimin

BTS Jimin Models Tiffany & Co. Spring Summer 2023 Collection