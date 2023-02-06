Baptiste Radufe Models FURSAC Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion house FURSAC unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign featuring top model Baptiste Radufe lensed by photographer Olivier Simille. In charge of styling was Ricky Van Gils, with art direction from Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet-Napoleone and Lolita Jacobs, casting direction by Leila Azizi, and production by White Dot Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Yoann Fernandez.