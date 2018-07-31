Baptiste Radufe Models MICHAEL Michael Kors FW18 Collection

Discover MICHAEL Michael Kors‘ Fall Winter 2018.19 advertisement featuring top models Baptiste Radufe and Andreea Diaconu lensed by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey. In charge of styling was Paul Cavaco, with makeup from beauty artist Mark Carrasquillo, hair styling by Rudi Lewis, and manicure by nail technician Elisa Ferri at See Management. Set design is work of Randall Peacock.


Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com

