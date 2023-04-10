BTS Jimin Models Tiffany & Co. Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Jewelry house TIFFANY & CO. presented its Spring Summer 2023 This is Tiffany campaign featuring the brand’s ambassador and BTS member Jimin captured by fashion photographer Hyeawon Kang. For the campaign Jimin models pieces from “T” collection. Last month Tiffany & Co. announced k-pop superstar as their latest global brand ambasador. “We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest House ambassador. He embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co.” said Alexandre Arnault, the brand’s executive vice president, product and communications.

It is a great honor to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry – Jimin