Burna Boy is the Face of BURBERRY ‘The Night Before’ Campaign

British luxury fashion house BURBERRY presented the The Night Before Holiday campaign starring singer, songwriter and record producer Burna Boy, captured by Torso. The campaign celebrates the excitement and anticipation of festive preparations. Familiar moments of festive preparations are imagined through a distinctive Burberry lens: confidently individual, daringly original and free. Burberry house codes are celebrated this festive season, including the Equestrian Knight Design, iconic outerwear, scarves and bags. In charge of styling was Julia Sarr-Jamois, with hair by Jordi Fontanals and makeup by Vass Theotokis.

