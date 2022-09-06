Dominic Fike & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Pose for CALVIN KLEIN

Fashion house CALVIN KLEIN presented the Fall Winter 2022 Collection with a campaign captured by photographer Alasdair McLellan. The stars of the campaign are actors Dominic Fike, best known for his breakthrough role in Euphoria, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, known for portraying David Kane, the Black Manta in the DC Extended Universe Aquaman films. The styling direction was the work of Cedric Murac, with styling by Carlos Nazario and production by One Thirty-Eight Productions. In charge of hair was Anthony Turner, with makeup by Lynsey Alexander.