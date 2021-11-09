Discover JIL SANDER and ARC’TERYX First Joint Project

JIL SANDER and ARC’TERYX team up for the Fall Winter 2021.22 Capsule Collection, that features menswear, unisex, and womenswear pieces made for an active outdoors life. The collection that’s focused on winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding, brings durable and functional pieces, made from waterproof and breathable 3L Gore-text Pro fabric accented with overlays of supple weatherproof leather, in 3 solid colors white, black, and a blue-grey reminiscent of the depth of glaciers.

We both grew up spending time in the mountains enjoying winter sports but we could never find garments that balanced high performance with high aesthetic quality. Eventually, with Arc’teryx, a company we have always admired for their rigor and commitment to research, we had the chance to design them – Lucie and Luke Meier

