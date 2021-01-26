PFW: ERNEST W. BAKER Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

ERNEST W. BAKER presented their Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection, with a fashion film starring models Diacaria, Oscar J, Marius Courcoul and Matthew directed by Vladimir Kaminetsky, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. In charge of cinematography was Juri Fantigrossi, with art direction from Inês Amorim and Reid Baker,and styling by Mauricio Nardi. Grooming is work of beauty artist Michael Delmas.

“A dream is a road to the unconscious. But what if your waking life feels just as surreal? An awakening, with sensations clinging to the senses. Images coming back in flashes. Memories slipping out of grasp the more you focus on them. A feeling of uncertainty as dreams blend into reality. Anxiety and isolation beating at the edge of our consciousness.

For the past few months, we have felt in the grips of an uncontrollable reality. As business owners, uncertainty, anxiety and stress have been a constant in our lives. As creatives, this has forced us to examine what mattered and what we wanted to say, within this ever-shifting framework.

If we have to roll with the punches right now, we wanted to build the aesthetic around it. Instead of clinging to the foundation of the brand, we looked at the spaces where reality crept in. That meant breaking away from the perfectionism of the traditional masculine wardrobe that has been our signature, by embracing the casual elements that are inscribed in our collective memory as off-duty gear – the print t-shirt, tartan trousers, but also a lush robe that doubles as a coat. The handmade mixed in with the tailored. Layers that create a silhouette as seamless as your day. Throughout, we used roses, thorny beauties who marry harshness and softness, as a graphic motif. For botanical buffs, their names too are symbols of Ernest W. Baker: Americana, Belle Blonde, Sterling Silver.” – from ERNEST W. BAKER

Directed By: Vladimir Kaminetsky

Art Direction: Inês Amorim & Reid Baker

Cinematographer: Juri Fantigrossi

Styling: Mauricio Nardi

Hair: Michael Delmas

Models: Diacaria, Oscar J, Marius Courcoul and Matthew

Music & Sound Design: Maurizio Bergmann

Voice: Susan Baker

Camera Dept: Matteo Zenini & Orkhan Abbasov

Organization: Portugal Fashion

Production: SP Entertainment