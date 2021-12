Fashion house MASSIMO DUTTI presented their Winter 2021.22 Knitwear pieces with the latest menswear story featuring the handsome Quentin Demeester at Success Models. The collection, that explores timeless style, reinterprets classic knitwear looks with a modern touch. It includes wool/cashmere cable-knit sweater, cotton and wool cable-knit sweater, nappa leather quilted gilet, and wool blend jacquard sweater.