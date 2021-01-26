LOOKBOOK: MISSONI MAN Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover MISSONI MAN Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection, that was inspired by the city life, and urban landscapes, presented with brand’s latest lookbook. Stars of the session are models Robert Grundler and Oliver Bartha. In charge of photography was Marili Andre.

“The Missoni Man A/W21 Collection draws on the metropolis, and one’s ineffable journey through its labyrinth as both actor and observer. Moving across the urban landscape, actors transform their roles, sceneries reconstruct, a staccato rhythm ebbs and flows, and shifting realities co-exist only to then divide and reinvent themselves.

Angela Missoni features an adaptable wardrobe that accompanies the Missoni Man as he moves from one act to another in a series of plays; the enduring protagonist who creates his own singular, ever-evolving, narrative and style.

The city becomes his stage. The hushed vibrancy of the streets at night, the penetrating hues of light rising behind glass and steel mountains, the kinetic murmurs of stimulating pulses; all culminating in a series of painted backdrops over which his story unfurls. Dynamic. Contemporary. Self possessing. Missoni.” From Missoni