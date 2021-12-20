Streetwear: Best Palace Hoodies for Winter 2021

Winter is just around the corner, and it’s time to switch from light fall wardrobe to warm and fuzzy winter styles. To do it in style, we prepared the list of best Palace hoodies you have to have in your wardrobe. For those of you who are not familiar with the brand Palace, it’s a London-based streetwear and skateboarding brand. It was founded in 2009 by Levent Tanju and his skate team, Palace Wayward Boys Choir. The inspiration behind the brand’s signature style is the 90s and pop culture. Some even say that Palace is the UK version of Supreme. Since 2009, the brand has gained a lot of popularity, and it often happens that their items are sold out pretty quickly. Some of the most famous collaborations Palace did was with Umbro, Reebok, Adidas, Moschino, Ralph Lauren. The items were also worn by some of the biggest names in music and acting business like Kanye West, Rihanna, Jonah Hill, Justin Bieber, A$AP Rocky and more.

Discover MMSCENE’s picks for the best Palace hoodie for this season below:

Facemask Thermal Hood ‘Tan’

Straight from the new Winter 2021 Palace Skateboard Collection comes the Facemask zip-up hoodie. Ideal for the cold winter days, it features a bonded 2ply thermal fabric, a lycra and spandex internal facemask with a large Palace logo on facemask’s front panel and a woven Palace badge on the left sleeve. This Winter 2021 collection presents one of the brand’s most impressive technical showings to date, loading up on all kinds of high-spec layering pieces and accessories.

Palace x Stella Artois Hood ‘Navy’

Beer lovers, this one is for you. Beer company Stella Artois collaborated with Palace on multiple occasions, bringing the mix of streetwear and Stella’s rich visual identity. The collections range from hoodies, jackets and accessories to mini-fridges, beer glasses and more. This classic hoodie in navy colourway was made to wear in a pub while watching your favorite team play.

Palace x Evisu Tri-Godhead Hood ‘Egret’

Japanese denim brand EVISU collaborated for the second time with Palace on a capsule collection inspired by the influence of the Japanese brand to the London club scene throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s. This hoodie in egret colour features brand’s logos on the front as well as on the back side. Palace’s triangular logo is given the EVISU-style makeover. Discover additional Palace hoodies at GOAT.

Palace John & Molly Mouf Hood ‘Red’

This red oversized hoodie from Palace will surely draw all the looks to you, and add a little extra something to your look. If you like bold colors and prints, this one is definitely a right choice for you. This hoodie is all about the mouth, red lipstick and smiles.

Palace JCDC2 Hood ‘Blue’

Another collaboration, this time between Palace and JCDC (Jean Charles de Castelbajac). This is a second collection between the two brands, and it features a lot of colours and prints and it brings a cartoonish vibe. The royal blue hoodie features the Palace signature pyramid logo at the back with JCDC’s written all over it in rainbow colours.

Palace x Spitfire Live To Bun Hood ‘Camel’

Following the skateboard legacy of the brand, Palace collaborated with skateboard brand Spitfire on a collection featuring classic hoodies and tees with reimagined Spitfire logo. This hoodie comes in various colors, but we picked the camel one with purple Spitfire logo and ‘Bun Four-Ever’ badge on top of the hoodie.

Palace Basically A Hood ‘Light Grey Marl’

The name says it all. For the lovers of basic hoodies, this is the one. Made from 100% cotton, this oversized hoodie will match with everything, whether you wear it with a bomber jacket or with a coat, it will surely bring the streetwear stylish vibe to your outfit.