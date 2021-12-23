in Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Menswear, Sportswear

Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Premium Basics FW21 Collection

The collection is made from 100% organic French terry cotton in seven colorways

©ADIDAS, Photography by Grace Ahlbom

Sportswear brand adidas and musician Pharrell Williams unveiled their newest collaboration – Premium Basics Winter 2021 Collection with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Grace Ahlbom. In charge of styling was Zara Mirkin. The collection of elevated essentials includes both apparel and footwear. The comfortable gender neutral pieces come in seven colourways: Wild brown, rose tone, purple, vivid red, light grey heather, black and off-white. The collection also features three new colourways, halo green, off-white, and core black, of the Pharrell Williams x adidas Adilette 2.0 Sandals.

