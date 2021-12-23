Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Premium Basics FW21 Collection

Sportswear brand adidas and musician Pharrell Williams unveiled their newest collaboration – Premium Basics Winter 2021 Collection with a lookbook captured by fashion photographer Grace Ahlbom. In charge of styling was Zara Mirkin. The collection of elevated essentials includes both apparel and footwear. The comfortable gender neutral pieces come in seven colourways: Wild brown, rose tone, purple, vivid red, light grey heather, black and off-white. The collection also features three new colourways, halo green, off-white, and core black, of the Pharrell Williams x adidas Adilette 2.0 Sandals.

