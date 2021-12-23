Supreme X The North Face Fall 2021 Capsule Collection

Supreme has once again collaborated with The North Face on a new capsule collection for Fall 2021. The collection consists of a bleached denim print Nuptse Jacket, Mountain Jacket, Fleece Jacket, Mountain Pant, Nuptse Trooper, 6-Panel, 700-Fill Down Scarf, Pocono Backpack, Roo II, Shoulder Bag and Sleeping Bag.

The Nuptse Jacket, Nuptse Trooper and 700-Fill Down Scarf feature water resistant nylon with 700-Fill down insulation. The Mountain Jacket, Mountain Pant and 6-Panel feature water resistant DryVen® bonded nylon. The Fleece Jacket features deep pile fleece. The Pocono Backpack and Roo II feature water resistant 600D poly and 840D ballistic nylon; while the Shoulder Bag features water resistant 600D poly. The Sleeping Bag features water resistant, breathable nylon ripstop with Heatseeker Eco insulation.

The collection will is available from December 16th, and in Japan from December 18th.