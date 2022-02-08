GABRIELA HEARST Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover GABRIELA HEARST Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, with a lookbook captured by Zoë Ghertner. For this season, Hearst introduced a sustainable collection made of deadstock or recycled materials. The sustainability can also be seen in her reversible pieces, doubling the investment value. The collection was made for guys who love big and juicy colors, chuncky cashmere sweaters, double-breasted coats, feel-good tetures and corduroy suits. The lookbook was produced by Wes Olson, with styling from Camilla Nickerson and makeup by Homa Safar. The star of the lookbook is model Cranston A.