COLE SPROUSE X VERSACE EYEWEAR

Discover VERSACE Eyewear campaign starring actor, model, and photographer Cole Sprouse lensed by fashion photographer Steven Klein. Styling is work of Allegra Versace, with creative direction from Al Dente Agency. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Didier Malige, makeup artist Aaron de Mey, and manicurist Gina Edwards. For the campaign Sprouse plays series of characters such as the dreamer, the seducer, and the good audience.

“VE2243 – Medusa Mesmerize: Glamorous sunglasses with a futuristic look, featuring a wrap- around metal mask frame. The iconic Greek Key above the bridge enhances the charisma of the silhouette, while the legendary Versace logo is engraved on the temples. Clip-on details along the profile of the lenses add a magnetic vibe to a model presented in bold color combinations of gunmetal with gray lenses with a black mirror effect, gold with yellow lenses, or light gray with a silver mirror effect.

VE2242 – Medusa Focus: Iconic elements of the brand reimagine and renew Versace’s enduring bold vision. With its clean design and sophisticated round profile, this optical model epitomizes the urban chic cosmopolitan spirit. The Greek Key detail and Versace logo are engraved on the temples for a luxurious finish and contemporary appeal. This model’s elegance is enhanced by striking color combinations: gold or gold and matt black.” – from Versace