Fashion house GEORGES HOBEIKA presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Womenswear Collection with a virtual show, on March 2nd, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For the A Martian Breeze collection, the house touches down for a party on planet Mars. Youthful silhouettes mix with retro-futurist 60s style and the hedonistic glamour of Studio 54. The collection oscilates around strong tailoring and eveningwear silhouttes.