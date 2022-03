Singer, dancer, and rapper Winwin (Dong Sicheng) takes the cover story of Nylon China Magazine‘s March 2022 edition captured by fashion photographer Fan Xin. Styling is work of Echo Xiao, with art direction from Ji Chang, and production by Xuefn at RSOM Pro. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Wang Yafei at WOW!studio.

Photography © Fan Xin for Nylon China