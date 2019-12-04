Models Hugo Schneider and James Spencer team up for Givenchy‘s Pre-Fall 2020 menswear collection lookbook captured by fashion photographer Sam Rock. Styling is work of Suzanne Koller, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Rudi Lewis, and makeup artist Georgina Graham.

“For the Givenchy Pre-Fall 2020 collection, Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller takes inspiration from the myth of Atlantis, the fictional island that fell out of favor with the gods and slipped into the sea. That legend informs a boundary-pushing men’s collection designed for modern explorers and rare spirits who, though city dwellers, feel most alive when in contact with nature.“

See Givenchy’s Pre-Fall 2020 womenswear collection on our DESIGNSCENE.NET