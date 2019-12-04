in Givenchy, Lookbooks, Menswear, Pre-Fall 2020 Men's Collection

Hugo Schneider & James Spencer Model Givenchy Pre-Fall 2020 Collection

Discover Givenchy’s Pre-Fall 2020 menswear collection looks

Givenchy Pre-Fall 2020
Models Hugo Schneider and James Spencer team up for Givenchy‘s Pre-Fall 2020 menswear collection lookbook captured by fashion photographer Sam Rock. Styling is work of Suzanne Koller, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Rudi Lewis, and makeup artist Georgina Graham.

See Givenchy’s Pre-Fall 2020 womenswear collection on our DESIGNSCENE.NET

