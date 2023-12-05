Elegance Reimagined: Givenchy Pre-Fall 2024 Collection

Givenchy presented its Pre-Fall 2024 collection that continues the fashion house’s exploration of fluidity and ease of dressing, and embraces a new sense of formality. The collection draws inspiration from the later works of Hubert de Givenchy, reinterpreted through a modern lens to infuse daywear and eveningwear with the founder’s elegant ethos.

A key feature of this collection is the floral graphics, a homage to Hubert de Givenchy’s fondness for gardens. These are combined with unexpected colors and revisited classics to create a cohesive theme. The collection also incorporates elements from various subcultures, adding a contemporary edge to traditional pieces, exemplified in items like a white tuxedo and a black and gold leather perfecto.

Givenchy’s expertise in fabric innovation and craftsmanship is evident throughout the collection. Wool suiting fabrics have been treated with resin for enhanced wind and water resistance, and hand-applied flowers adorn machine-embroidered tulle. The season’s standout men’s accessory is the Voyou crossbody bag, presented in hand-aged leather and supple suede embossed versions.

The footwear segment introduces several new developments. The Nfnty 52 shoe, featuring a vintage design with a lightweight, highly resistant Pebax sole, showcases Givenchy’s commitment to innovation. Additionally, Givenchy has collaborated with Bogs, a Portland, Oregon-based manufacturer, to create unique Chelsea slip-on boots and lace-up trail boots with Givenchy signatures and a 4G sock liner in technical neoprene, available in black or beige.

Pearls, a long-standing Givenchy legacy, make a return in sophisticated resin designs for both women and men. These are integrated in various forms, from being encased in delicate chain mesh to adorning chunky Lock necklaces in blackened metal. The collection also features archival bird motifs in gold-tone jewelry and the neo-classic Lock leather bracelet in navy, celadon, or light pink. Building upon signatures established by Matthew M. Williams, Giv Cut chains with stylized G-shaped links are introduced as necklaces, bracelets, rings, or ear cuffs.

The eyewear line, GV One, gives a new twist to rectangular and square frames, while the classic aviator style is reimagined with GV Speed. The 4Gem mask shape offers subtle branding, and the GV Day glasses in bio-acetate and bio lenses (in oval, square, cat-eye shapes) highlight the brand’s commitment to sustainability.