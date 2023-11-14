Kit Butler Models Givenchy Holiday 2023 Collection

Fashion house Givenchy unveiled its Holiday 2023 Collection titled New Elegance with a campaign starring top models Kit Butler and Amelia Gray lensed by fashion photographer Tyler Mitchell. In charge of styling was Max Pearmain, with creative direction from Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet-Napoleone. Beauty is work of hair stylist Damien Boissinot, and makeup artist Christelle Cocquet.

In a celebration of refined style, Givenchy presents an exquisite array of elevated pieces for both women and men, embodying the essence of formal dressing with a discreet yet distinctive touch. Derived from the avant-garde silhouettes originally showcased on the Parisian runway, this thoughtfully curated selection of occasion wear serves as a testament to the House’s interpretation of elegance under the visionary guidance of Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, rekindling a profound appreciation for formal attire.

For men, the emphasis is on elegant tailoring with a subtle reinterpretation of House codes. The Givenchy thistle adorns jackets as a self-fabric embellishment, seams are accentuated with tonal shine, and the iconic 4G emblem makes a sparkling appearance in crystal embellishments. Even casual dressing receives a festive upgrade with elevated details such as sparkly side stripes on track suits. The new men’s Voyou effortlessly encapsulates Parisian nonchalance, completing the look with an air of sophistication.

The Givenchy holiday 2023 collection will be available in selected stores and on Givenchy.com starting mid-November.