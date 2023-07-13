in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Fall Winter 2023.24 Campaigns, Givenchy, Menswear

Taeyang is the Face of Givenchy Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Discover Givenchy’s FW23 campaign starring Taeyang lensed by Matthew M. Williams

Taeyang
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Matthew M. Williams

Luxury house GIVENCHY unveiled its Fall Winter 2023.24 campaign featuring k-pop superstar and the brand’s ambassador Taeyang captured in a sleek, minimalist style by the maison’s creative director Matthew M. Williams. The campaign, shot in Seoul, highlights the collection’s most important sartorial principles and concepts. Taeyang reflects Givenchy‘s distinctive attitude in breathtaking photographs, while his magnetic charisma breaks barriers and draws viewers into his personal orbit. The brand’s new elegance is highlighted by subtle monochrome compositions.

Taeyang
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Matthew M. Williams
Taeyang
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Matthew M. Williams

Taeyang is a friend, and to me his creativity and personal values make him an ideal ambassador for Givenchy. You can feel his presence: he has this easy, modern elegance and an edge – he clearly feels comfortable in the clothes and really personifies the House’s new aesthetic. – Matthew M. Williams

GIVENCHY
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Matthew M. Williams
GIVENCHY
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Matthew M. Williams
GIVENCHY
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Matthew M. Williams

ad campaignsEntertainmentfw23Menswear

MONCLER X SALEHE BEMBURY

Discover MONCLER X SALEHE BEMBURY Collection
KITON Spring Summer 2024

KITON Spring Summer 2024 Collection