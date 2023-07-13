Taeyang is the Face of Givenchy Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Luxury house GIVENCHY unveiled its Fall Winter 2023.24 campaign featuring k-pop superstar and the brand’s ambassador Taeyang captured in a sleek, minimalist style by the maison’s creative director Matthew M. Williams. The campaign, shot in Seoul, highlights the collection’s most important sartorial principles and concepts. Taeyang reflects Givenchy‘s distinctive attitude in breathtaking photographs, while his magnetic charisma breaks barriers and draws viewers into his personal orbit. The brand’s new elegance is highlighted by subtle monochrome compositions.

Taeyang is a friend, and to me his creativity and personal values make him an ideal ambassador for Givenchy. You can feel his presence: he has this easy, modern elegance and an edge – he clearly feels comfortable in the clothes and really personifies the House’s new aesthetic. – Matthew M. Williams