Alkaline is the Face of GIVENCHY Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Fashion house GIVENCHY unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign starring Jamaican reggae musician Alkaline captured by the brand’s creative director Matthew M. Williams.

There’s a deep connection between Givenchy and the actors, musicians and athletes who wear its clothes, and I immediately felt that kind of connection with Alkaline: when something’s right, you can just feel it. He inspires me both as an artist and as a human being, so for this campaign I wanted to keep the focus on who he is and the very natural, authentic way he wears clothing — which is exactly my intention as a designer. – Matthew M. Williams