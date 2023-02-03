in Entertainment, Givenchy, Menswear, Spring Summer 2023 Campaign

Alkaline is the Face of GIVENCHY Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Discover Givenchy’s SS23 campaign starring Alkaline captured by Matthew M. Williams

Alkaline
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Matthew Williams

Fashion house GIVENCHY unveiled its Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign starring Jamaican reggae musician Alkaline captured by the brand’s creative director Matthew M. Williams.

Alkaline
©GIVENCHY, Photography by Matthew Williams

There’s a deep connection between Givenchy and the actors, musicians and athletes who wear its clothes, and I immediately felt that kind of connection with Alkaline: when something’s right, you can just feel it. He inspires me both as an artist and as a human being, so for this campaign I wanted to keep the focus on who he is and the very natural, authentic way he wears clothing — which is exactly my intention as a designer. – Matthew M. Williams

