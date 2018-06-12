Henry Kitcher is the Face of Isabel Marant Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Discover Isabel Marant‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 menswear advertisement featuring model Henry Kitcher at Tomorrow Is Another Day captured by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. Styling is work of Geraldine Saglio, with creative direction from Franck Durand, and makup by Christelle Cocquet.

