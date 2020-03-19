in Fall Winter 2020.21, Fall Winter 2020.21 Collection, Lookbooks, Menswear

Jan-Leon Models Alexandra Moura Fall Winter 20.21 Collection

Discover Alexandra Moura’s FW20 Nú Mistura lookbook lensed by Maria Rita

©Alexandra Moura, Photography by Maria Rita

The handsome Jan-Leon at Face Models poses for Alexandra Moura‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 Nú Mistura lookbook captured by fashion photographer Maria Rita.

The Alexandra Moura Autumn/Winter 20/21 collection is inspired by the social neighbourhoods of Lisbon city. These cultural mixtures are a result of their coming to Portugal from Africa in the 70s and their adjustment to a different culture never forgetting their roots. From grandparents who came and their sons and grandsons that were born here, the generations blend together proud of their culture, aesthetics and by standing up in a society that outcasts them regardless.

