Jan-Leon Models Alexandra Moura Fall Winter 20.21 Collection

The handsome Jan-Leon at Face Models poses for Alexandra Moura‘s Fall Winter 2020.21 Nú Mistura lookbook captured by fashion photographer Maria Rita.
FALL WINTER 2020.21 MENSWEAR COLLECTION
“The Alexandra Moura Autumn/Winter 20/21 collection is inspired by the social neighbourhoods of Lisbon city. These cultural mixtures are a result of their coming to Portugal from Africa in the 70s and their adjustment to a different culture never forgetting their roots. From grandparents who came and their sons and grandsons that were born here, the generations blend together proud of their culture, aesthetics and by standing up in a society that outcasts them regardless.“
Courtesy of © ALEXANDRA MOURA / MAXIMILIAN LINZ