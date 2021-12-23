Best Burberry Hoodies for Winter 2021

The air is becoming crisper, and the sun sets before the workday finishes, indicating that winter is approaching. That soft, wonderfully comfortable hoodie has to be the one item in a man’s closet that he can’t live without during the fall winter season. However, some hoodies are better than others in terms of appearance, quality, or both. We know how difficult it can be to find the appropriate sweatshirt or zip-up hoodie with the correct feel and fit.

If you’re searching for a new luxury addition to your hoodie rotation, the sort of sweatshirt that looks just as well under a coat or puffer jacket in the winter, as it does with shorts and a T-shirt in the spring, Burberry is a great place to look. No one does luxury style staples like Burberry. Since the appointment of Riccardo Tisci as chief creative officer in 2018, Burberry has become more streetwear forward. Every new collection features a large variety of sweatshirts, hoodies and other streetwear friendly items. Although most of the hoodies in this list are true investment pieces, they will help you stay fashionable for years to come.

We went to great lengths to select the best Burberry hoodies to wear this winter in order to keep you warm as the temperatures drop. The cold weather won’t seem so harsh with these stylish hoodies by your side.

Here at MMSCENE, we have compiled a list of the best Burberry hoodies for the Fall/Winter 2021/22 season:

Burberry Check Hood Cotton Blend Hoodie

Currently one the bestselling fashion hoodies from the brand, it features classic silhouette in a brushed-back cotton blend, highlighted with a contrasting check flannel hood and leather-trimmed draw cord. The fleece on this one is dense and heavy, and the hood is proportioned perfectly. It features the classic Burberry check print on the hood in a contrast camel color.

Burberry Location Print Cotton Hoodie

Your new favorite hoodie has arrived. It’s made of an extremely soft and silky cotton fabric that’s comfortable enough to wear around the house, and its thin cut allows you to layer it beneath a jacket for a chilly night out.

As a special eye catcher, the hoodie is highlighted with the geographical coordinates of Burberry’s global HQ in Westminster, London.

Burberry Letter Graphic Cotton Blend Hoodie

This classic hoodie is made of a supple brushed-back cotton blend, appliquéd with Burberry’s letter graphic in tactile towelling. The letter detail serves as the finishing touch, yet it doesn’t overpower the rest of the design.

Shop Burberry hoodies and other apparel at GOAT.

Burberry Monogram Motif Cashmere Blend Hooded Top

A low-key highlight from the collection is this classic zip up hooded sweatshirt elevated in cashmere with a hint of stretch, embroidered with Burberry’s Monogram motif in a rich camel color. The cashmere hoodie is the ideal mix of casual and classic . It’s the type of item that will last a lifetime, so don’t be afraid to invest in it. It really is a perfect choice for lounging at home or layering when out and about. And let’s face it. You deserve more cashmere in your life.

Burberry Monogram Print Cotton Hoodie

There are many of possibilities if you want to make a statement with your leisurewear. This option from Burberry in a vibrant blue colour features a classic fit in loop-back organic cotton, animated with Burberry’s graphic Monogram print. This eye catcher will act as the final finishing element and spruce up every outfit.

Burberry Logo Print Vintage Check Panel Cotton Hooded Top

This full-zip hooded top is made from heavy-duty cotton to keep you warm in cold weather, but it also features Vintage check stretch cotton sleeve panels, one of which is covered with the Burberry typeface. In addition, it has a kangaroo pocket and ribbed trims to help it keep its shape even when wet.