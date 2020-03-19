Lucien Laviscount Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Spring 2020 Issue

in Editorial, Entertainment, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine, Que Duong

Katy Keene’s actor Lucien Laviscount takes the pages of MMSCENE Magazine’s latest edition

British actor Lucien Laviscount stars in The Fox story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Spring 2020 edition by fashion photographer Que Duong. Grooming is work of beauty artist Kisha Augustine.

For the session stylist Christiaan Choy selected pieces from top brands such as Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Endless Joy, Sies Marjan, Uniqlo, Versace, and Nick Fouquet.

Lucien stars as Alexander Cabot in The CW‘s new dramedy Katy Keene, that premiered on February 6th.


Photography and Creative Direction QUE DUONG – www.queduong.com
Stylist CHRISTIAAN CHOY – www.christiaanchoy.com
Grooming KISHA AUGUSTINE
Talent LUCIEN LAVISCOUNT

