Kith design teams knows one thing for sure, a hoodie is an unparalleled piece. It’s close to celebrating it’s 100 years, and almost a century later brands such as KITH have evolved into fashion empires thanks to the hoodie itself. However, KITH is a full grown brand today fuelled by the power of the social media and the hype around the brand. What one may ask is how long this hype is set to last, and how the brands overcome the hype and become a truly coveted and essential part of one’s wardrobe.

That said, or brought up as a question, all the signs are showing us Kith is working on longevity and not the hype for the Kith Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection. Ronnie Fieg and his Kith design team have created a collection offering the fans of the label as well as the buyers plenty of pieces to choose from. From sneakers, to outerwear, and even accessories are ready to take the shelves of Kith buyers as well.

But is the hype here to last? This is no doubt a troublesome path for any young brand to go through this season. Especially a brand as successful as KITH in it’s early days.

“Seeing the product from inception to execution never gets old. From the design process to the fittings to then styling our lookbook. Each new season I cycle out my closet and replace it with our upcoming collection. This lookbook is how you’ll see me wearing the product all spring,” shares Ronnie Fieg talking about his KITH Spring-Summer 2022 menswear collection.

For Kith the new collection is not season bound, instead the team is titling the collection as Season three of his Fieg’s 8th Street endeavour. Part of that is when it comes to footwear Fieg’s collaboration with shoemaker Clarks. But if we are talking seasons as we are talking Netflix shows, are we ready to consume the trends as fast? Kith team dares to defy the Spring Summer – Spring-Summer 2022 season form with their design concept – even though the collection is officially listed in the press circles as the Kith Spring-Summer 2022 one.

Yet for many the strongpoint beyond this collection will be the latest drop of Fieg’s original sneakers in collaboration with Clarks. Fieg and Clarks have almost a year ago created a footwear division, and today we have the Season 3 of the Ronnie Fieg x Clarks Originals “8th St” Collection.

Sneakers to the side, KITH’s venture into developing complete ready-to-wear collection is sure to come under test. The label is now forgetting the giant logos, instead it is going for a more understatement essential pieces. What makes the collection stands a part are the floral details. Florals for spring – No. It’s florals for men.

Discover the KITH Spring-Summer 2022 menswear collection in our gallery: