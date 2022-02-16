in Fall Winter 2022.23, Lookbooks, Mathias Lauridsen, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week

Officine Générale Menswear Fall-Winter 2022 Collection

Officine Générale Menswear Fall Winter 2022 collection presented with a lookbook starring supermodel Mathias Lauridsen.

Supermodel Mathias Lauridsen posing in total look from Officine Générale – photo courtesy of the brand

Officine Générale menswear presented Fall Winter 2022 Collection during the latest men’s Paris Fashion Week with a digital lookbook. Creative Director Pierre Maheo once again brought the best of his sartorial style masterfully infused with the nuance of Saint-Germain-des-Prés. 

Posing in the new looks are the legend of modelling, male supermodel Mathias Lauridsen who is joined by rising stars Daan Duez, and Mohammed Abubakar. 

Photo courtesy of ©Officine Générale
 
Photo courtesy of ©Officine Générale
 
Photo courtesy of ©Officine Générale
 
Photo courtesy of ©Officine Générale
 

Officine Générale Fall Winter 2022 menswear collection is comprised of over thirty looks. The OG man is once again elegant, yet timeless. Maheo and his design team focus on men’s wardrobe investment pieces. From beautifully tailored menswear coats to leather jackets ready to last for generations. Maheo’s objective is once again quality product created to last. 

Photo courtesy of ©Officine Générale
 
Details are once again the key of Officine Générale, such are the perfectly placed double zippers on leather jackets, or detailing going into the knitwear design. 
 
Photo courtesy of ©Officine Générale
 
