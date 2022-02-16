Officine Générale Menswear Fall-Winter 2022 Collection

Posing in the new looks are the legend of modelling, male supermodel Mathias Lauridsen who is joined by rising stars Daan Duez, and Mohammed Abubakar.

Officine Générale Fall Winter 2022 menswear collection is comprised of over thirty looks. The OG man is once again elegant, yet timeless. Maheo and his design team focus on men’s wardrobe investment pieces. From beautifully tailored menswear coats to leather jackets ready to last for generations. Maheo’s objective is once again quality product created to last.

Details are once again the key of Officine Générale, such are the perfectly placed double zippers on leather jackets, or detailing going into the knitwear design.

Discover all the looks from Officine Générale Fall Winter 2022.23 menswear collection: