KOCHÉ Spring Summer 2024 Collection

Fashion house KOCHÉ presented its Spring Summer 2024 Collection, on June 23rd, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Designer Christelle Kocher‘s latest collection delicately revisits the essence of her artistic vision – free, inventive fashion that blends popular culture and beautiful craftsmanship, all while keeping form purity.

With delicate embellishments like expertly embroidered tops, hand-painted lace, muslin, and georgette materials, the collection highlights the exquisite craftsmanship. It’s a tribute to femininity, embracing both feminine and masculine energies while emphasizing delicacy and fragility. The collection also includes unique pieces, such as shirts and shorts hand-painted by Christelle with phrases from female artists she admires, such as Patti Smith, Virginie Despentes, Virginia Woolf, and Céline Minard. Surprisingly, these garments are worn by guys, erasing the lines between genders.

Christelle combines stretch materials with beautiful embroideries created in the Koché studio in Paris. Jersey pieces are embellished with glittering crystals and embroidery to provide a touch of glamour. A wardrobe adapts to the changing world, its fads, upheavals, and hopes, while transcending seasons.

The show took place on a large barge at the gateway to Paris, with a stunning perspective of the Seine, the lovely riverbanks, the Parc André Citroen, and the airborne RER. This vantage position, where water, flora, concrete building, and public transportation all come together, exemplifies Paris as a melting pot of varied influences. Koché constantly analyzes the significance of fashion in popular culture, recognizing its role as a time marker in an era of swiftly altering trends. The brand values durability over seasonal cycles, wanting to make garments that survive the test of time. The collection calls for an ecological approach to production, addressing the major question of long-term sustainability.

The collection fuses casual with haute couture, and blends comfort with prestige. Each silhouette is meticulously crafted while providing comfort and effortless style. The essence of Koché lies in bringing together diverse communities, perpetually seeking beauty and gentleness. The collection embraces the brand’s origins, showcasing inclusive design that liberates rather than enslaves minds. Christelle Kocher has developed a modern way of life in Paris and New York, the capitals of elegance and pop art, respectively. This collection marks a departure for Koché, as it embraces a more serene vision of fashion – one that is feminine and masculine, softer and more sensuous, and appropriate for both day and night. It is a style that wants to last while shining brightly.

