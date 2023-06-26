Discover SANKUANZ Spring Summer 2024 Collection

The SANKUANZ Spring Summer 2024 collection draws inspiration from the multifaceted Giantess, a mythical figure symbolizing destruction and creation, chaos and order, and death and rebirth. Blurring gender boundaries, the collection merges street style and high fashion with a sense of plurality and depth.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

Continuing the brand’s celebration of female strength, “CHAPTER 4 GIANTESS” features a collaboration with artist Amanda Ba.

Ba’s contemporary illustrations of the Giantess and the Pitbull are showcased using various textile techniques, including mesh prints and laser-printed denim. The vintage-store-bought appearance is accentuated with abrasion and stain effects, conveying an incorrigible aversion to conformity. Contrasting with the Giantess’s fierce energy, playful cartoon graphics adorn traditionally masculine garments, complemented by plushie keychains in vibrant colors, showcasing the diversity of youth culture.

The color palette for this season extends beyond classic black and white to include soft hues of lime and lavender, derived from SANKUANZ’s green and purple. Innovative designs and materials are introduced for bags, such as the reintroduction of the Classic Dagger Bag in satin and the Loop Dagger Bag in silver with a wrinkled and creased leather finish. The traditional Chinese “meteor hammer” weapon from the Autumn/Winter 2021 show inspires the “cherry bomb” purses, mini spiked purses hanging on leather straps, and graphics on garments and Dagger Cowboy Boots, some of which are upcycled from vintage cowboy boots.

Defence and confrontation are the shared attributes of the jewellery and accessories in this collection. Special masks made of metal mesh, adorned with miniature daggers or spikes dripping with red jewels, evoke a juxtaposition of guardedness and belligerence. The dagger motif reimagines itself in various forms, embellishing lapels, collars, drawstrings, and footwear, serving as a constant reminder of SANKUANZ’s combative edge. The Bumpy Sneakers return to infuse the sleek and sharp selection of footwear with the brand’s distinctive sporty spirit.

To showcase the collection, a classic-style building in Paris serves as the backdrop. The room is transformed into a crimson space with a projection of Amanda’s Titanomachia, 2022, dominating the ceiling and exuding the imposing presence of her Giantesses. The rebellious tunes produced by 高龙宇 Alice Longyu Gao create a sonic landscape where classicism and pop converge, mingle, and collide. By unveiling the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, the brand brings together art, fashion, and music in a visceral installation that embodies the core values of SANKUANZ in Paris.