PFW: LEMAIRE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand LEMAIRE presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection with a show during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Designers Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran were inspired by travelling to a completely imaginary destination – an Impressionistic landscape painted on a 30-meter backdrop by the playwright, scenographer, and theater director Philippe Quesne. The collection brings layered and functional looks, easy for movement, but still in a sophisticated manner. Discreet luxury is, after all, Lemaire’s home turf.