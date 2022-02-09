Discover SHIATZY CHEN Resort 2022 Collection

Fashion designer Shiatzy Chen introduced the Resort 2022 Menswear Collection with a lookbook and fashion film. For the collection, designer was inspired by her reflections of the two paintings by artist Sophie Chang, “Flowerful” and “New Shoots”. Men’s collection has brought new life to brand in recent years, and in this season, inspiration is drawn from the strength and firmness in “New Shoot”. The classic poetic style of the brand is maintained by adopting the oversized contour and bright strong colors, portraying a new men’s look that is both sleek and breezy.

With Burgeoning as the theme of 2022 Resort, Shiatzy Chen looks to the modern straight contour, the most iconic western style in the 1920s, and spices it with the luxurious yet comfortable oriental image, describing at the same time the firm strength and hope of life which picks up from the natural rhythm of the spring, peeking into the beauty of truth from the fortuitous.- from Shiatzy Chen

With the brand’s classic embroidery techniques, the ocean of Wisteria in “Flowerful” is portrayed in plethora while the sheer organza print depicts the light and shadow of the blossoming flowers, echoing the pure of heart in mankind depicted by the painter. Reflecting the collage and layering of paints in “New Shoot”, the clothing adds force to the paint strokes on the fabric with delicate hand embroideries and original jacquard, increasing levels and thickness to further embody the determination of life with force and context. – from Shiatzy Chen