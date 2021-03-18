James Baek & Trystin Valentino Model LI-NING Spring Summer 2021 Looks

Models James Baek and Trystin Valentino star in LI-NING Spring Summer 2021 New Frontier campaign lensed by fashion photographer Mel Bles. Styling is work of Jay Massacret, with creative direction from PL Studio, and casting direction by Nicola Kast. In charge of production was Webber, with CGI and video editing from Studio Private. For the video James and Trystin were joined by top model Sophie Koella.

“Situated in a barren desert setting in Los Angeles county, the season’s visual journey captures a distant, desolate land, through which mysterious figures trek across shifting terrain. The permeating mood is at once futuristic yet primitive, with sudden, unexpected bursts of water arriving and floating in mid-air, interspersed with footage of raging fire—a knowing reference to the collection’s drawing inspiration from the 4 classical elements of creation.” – from Li-Ning