Celine Men’s Spring 24 Skate Campaign starring Idries West

The “Skate” campaign from Celine, for the Men’s Summer 24 Collection, has just been unveiled. The shoot, which was shot and styled by Hedi Slimane, took place in Palm Springs and featured a variety of locations, from the orderly chaos of city streets to the breathtaking beauty of a desert. The collection features tough leather and denim pieces that are spiced up with stud and embroidered accents. To reflect both high fashion and streetwear sensibilities, rugged materials are combined with rich decorations, giving the models a sense of bold self-expression.

Models appear with a hint of mystery and edge thanks to their sparse jewellery, sunglasses, and occasionally covered faces. These components appear to have been thoughtfully selected to go well with the garments’ textures and shapes. The settings themselves play a crucial role for the collection. Whether it’s the streets dotted with palm trees or the stark desert, the landscape blends with the clothes to create visually striking images.

Following the chaos in Paris last year, Celine made a remarkable turnabout in the fashion world by cancelling its much-anticipated Summer 2024 presentation. Under Hedi Slimane’s creative and image direction, the brand’s creative soul was everything from absent. Slimane presented “Delusional Daydream,” a short video, in place of a conventional runway show. Referencing the glitzy aesthetics of the 1970s music scene, the movie featured models parading around a shimmering golden corridor, looking like rock stars in skin-tight leather leggings and sparkling blousons. Ballet dancer Laurids Seidel was shown in the film’s interludes as she performed at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo.

“Delusional Daydream” was a recapitulation of Slimane’s most known contributions to menswear, tracing back to his days at Dior Homme. The film revisited the beloved elements of Slimane’s design —sharp black suits, pristine white shirts, and skinny ties that have become synonymous with his name. This collection served as a “greatest hits” edition, blending Slimane’s signature minimalist tailoring with unexpected, bold feminine touches such as sculptural halter tops, satin bows, and voluminous sleeves. These elements subtly nodded to the extravagant attire of the 17th-century French court.

For Celine Men’s Spring 24 Skate Campaign, Hedi Slimane is once again at the forefront, as designer, photographer, and fashion editor/stylist. The visuals are brought to life under the eye of hair stylist Esther Langham, with the looks modeled by Idries West, among others. See more of the collection in the Gallery below: