The theme of Tod’s most recent Fall Winter 24–25 campaign, “Italian Stories,” is the Italian way of life. Shot at Monselice’s Villa Il Palazzetto, the campaign was captured by the renowned Zoë Ghertner. Architect Carlo Scarpa refurbished the 17th-century home in the 1960s, creating the ideal environment for Italian principles of hospitality, family, and traditional design.

This season, Tod’s adds an element of unstructured luxury while revisiting the classic saddlery principles. The Gommino in both its traditional and Bubble iterations is featured in the collection, along with the new Yorky variant, which has thin fringes that waver with every step. The Winter Gommino is offered in opulent suede and nappa leather, making it both sophisticated and suitable for urban living.

This season, new shoe models for men and women have been added to the footwear selection. While the men’s trainers are made of premium leather and natural colors, they mix luxury and sporty design elements. The women’s versions blend technical materials with eye-catching colors.

A highlight of the campaign is the evolution of the iconic Di Bag, featuring new models like the trunk with hand-sewn threads. The Di Bag family, including the Swing, Obo, and Folio versions, stays true to the traditional codes of saddlery. Additionally, the Pashmy project, integral to the men’s ready-to-wear line, has bomber jackets crafted from leather so fine it resembles the softness of pashmina.

The campaign combines art, architecture, and design to create a setting where Tod’s goods constitute key elements that define Italian style. The combination of luxury and spontaneity emphasises a casual yet formal way of living that also highlights fine materials and workmanship.