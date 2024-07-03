Fashion brand Solid Homme unveiled its Fall Winter 2024 campaign starring Mohamed Camara, Nurs Tan, and Rio Thake captured by photographer Josh Hight. In charge of styling and art direction was Julian Ganio, with set design from Jeanne Briand, casting direction by Marie Lévy, and production by Rosco Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Gary Gill, and makeup artist Daniel Sallstrom.

The collection explore the essence of the daily commute, capturing the solitary and introspective moments experienced by individuals in transit. Inspired by the evocative works of Edward Hopper, the collection employs a muted color palette of longing blues, deep greens, and striking reds. These hues serve to amplify the dual nature of the commuter: a solitary traveler, agile and determined, navigating the journey to work within the context of a collective movement.

Central to this collection are the motorcycle helmets, reimagined as hoods on outerwear and carried as bags, symbolizing the self-reliance and independence of the commuter. These accessories highlight the commuter’s choice of a solitary mode of transport, reinforcing themes of individualism and autonomy. Bang & Olufsen headphones, integrated into the commuter’s ensemble, further emphasize the sense of solitary travel, turning everyday items into significant markers of personal identity.

Solid Homme’s collection transforms ordinary moments into profound reflections on solitude and the human condition. The designs feature a striking interplay of textures and styles: voluminous jackets paired with slim knitted leggings, utilitarian hook-clasped parkas juxtaposed with biker shorts in Oxford moleskin, and the iridescence of two-tone nylon in green and red set against traditional homespun tweed in heather grey.

The thematic influence of Hopper’s work is evident in the romantic melancholy evoked by the collection. Shades of dove, storm, salt, and meadow reference the urban landscapes of Hopper’s paintings, while cycling tops, denim, and Pantherella socks ground the collection firmly in contemporary reality.

By transforming the mundane act of commuting into a rich, visual narrative, Solid Homme’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection offers a sophisticated and thoughtful exploration of solitude, identity, and the human experience.