Spanish brand MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top model Liam Kelly to star in their latest Spring Summer 2022 menswear story titled Soul Dreams lensed by fashion photographer Julia Noni. In charge of styling was Marina Gallo. The session highlights pieces such as 100% linen blazer, 100% linen short sleeve polo shirt, lightweight packable bomber jacket, short sleeve knit t-shirt, slim fit faded cotton shirt, and slim fit striped 100% linen shirt.