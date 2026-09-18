Tom Ford Eyewear Fall Winter 2026 Explores Seduction

Tom Ford Eyewear introduces its Fall Winter 2026.27 campaign, continuing Haider Ackermann’s exploration of seduction from the Tom Ford Fall Winter 2026 runway. The campaign shifts attention toward character, using direct portraiture to examine individuality through expression, clothing and personal presence. The cast includes Paolo Grebic, Scott Barnhill, Benjamin Orlan, Ardi H, Malick Bodian and Alfredo Ramirez.

Photographer Stuart Winecoff captures the cast against a clinical white setting under intense light. Ackermann wanted the images to feel direct, placing each subject in front of the camera without props or theatrical staging. The creative direction focuses on faces, clothing and mannerisms, presenting each person as an individual shaped by experience.

“The discourse of seduction is what I keep exploring at Tom Ford, using the campaign as a lens that magnifies and amplifies the feelings, emotions and thoughts of the fashion show,” Ackermann explains.

For the designer, the campaign acts as a study of people from different ages and backgrounds. He describes figures who carry traces of an intensely lived existence through their faces, clothing and behavior. The recurring idea, “Come as you are,” defines the visual approach and places personality ahead of conventional polish.

Eyewear forms an essential part of each portrait. The Fall Winter 2026.27 collection includes ultra-slim sunglasses and optical frames with wraparound shapes. Fluid geometries, generous proportions and sharply defined silhouettes update familiar eyewear forms.

Ackermann describes the subjects as people who have “flirted with debauchery” and now appear upright, exposed and fully aware of themselves. That idea gives the campaign its tension, allowing the eyewear to function within portraits built around attitude and individual character.

Winecoff photographs the campaign with Lucy Bridge on makeup and Tom Wright on hair. Their work supports Ackermann’s pared-back visual concept, keeping attention fixed on the cast and the Fall Winter 2026.27 eyewear.